Over 100,000 Saskatchewan Citizens Plan to Go South this Winter

More than 100,000 residents of Saskatchewan are planning to head south for the winter.



The majority of the travellers will go to the United States, one in 12 will go to Europe, and over 50,000 people from Saskatchewan will visit the Caribbean or Mexico.



One in six Saskatchewan residents will travel alone, two-thirds will go with a partner or friend, and a quarter will travel with family.



According to a national survey, one in ten Canadians will leave the country for a warmer climate during the winter months.

More than three million people across the country will travel abroad instead of staying home for the holidays.



One out of every eight smartphone users keeps their device at home when leaving the country.

Roaming costs are down, but only one in four Canadians use their smartphones while travelling the same way they do at home.