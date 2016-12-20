The Town of Kindersley Holiday Changes

The Town of Kindersley is adjusting the hours of operation for Town facilities during the holiday season.



The town office will be closed from December 23rd to the 27th, and will be open from December 29th to 30th from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The office will once again be closed from December 31st to January 2nd.



The Waste and Recycle Centre will be open on December 23rd from 8 AM until noon and will closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and January 2nd. On December 27th, the Waste and Recycle Centre will be open from 8 AM to 5 PM until December 30th when the hours will change to 8 until noon.

The normal hours of 8 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Friday and 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturdays will resume on January 3rd.



West Central Events Centre will remain open during the holidays except for Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.



The following is West Central Events Centre’s hours of operation during the holidays.

December 23rd from 7 AM to 11 PM.

December 24th from 9 AM to 5 PM.

December 26 from 11 AM to 4 PM.

December 27th to December 29th from 8 AM to 11 PM.

December 30th from 7 AM to 5 PM.

December 31st from 9 AM to 5 PM.

January 2nd 8 AM to 11 PM.



Hours will be back to normal on January 3rd.



West Central Events Centre’s regular hours are Monday to Thursday from 8 AM to 10 PM, Fridays from 7 AM to 10 PM, and weekends from 8 AM until close.