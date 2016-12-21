How Much Would the 12 Days of Christmas Cost Today?

The clock is ticking down as Christmas Day's countdown is four more sleeps away. People are filling the stores to finish up their Christmas shopping in time for all the festivities.

If you're still looking for gift ideas and are not sure where to search, then take a look at the classic Christmas carol "The Twelve Days of Christmas" for inspiration.

But, how much would it cost for every single item from "The Twelve Days of Christmas"?

Well, according to recent business reports, it could cost you a pretty penny - especially if you were to buy everything from the list. The total works out to a whopping $34,363.49 USD. In Canadian money, it would be $46,085.

Here is how the breakdown works:

1. A partridge in a pear tree: the tree's price actually stays steady at $281 in comparison to last year. As for the partridge, the price has dropped from 2015 and nows sits at approximately $27.

2. Two turtle doves have gone up 29 per cent in price from 2015, and now sits at over $500 total.

3. It will cost you just under $250 to purchase three french hens for that special someone on your list this Christmas.

4. More birds on this list; buying four calling birds this year will be quite a lot though - approximately $800 to be exact.

5. Nearly everyone's favourite part of the classic carol: five gold rings. Five plain gold rings will cost you just over $1,000.

6. Six geese-a-laying. It may be an interesting (and abnormal) gift to give that special someone in your life. All six ring up at over $480.

7. Here is the most expensive gift item on the list: Seven swans-a-swimming. Open up the checkbook ladies and gentlemen, and prepare to pay $17,500 for all seven of them.

8. Eight maids-a-milking. Another questionable gift idea if you were to ever seriously consider it. The experts based this cost on the American federal minimum wage set at $9.75. So, if we take the same considerations and use the Saskatchewan minimum wage at $10.72, it would cost around $86. It may be in your budget this holiday season.

9. You must be hosting a big Christmas party for your family, friends, and neighbours if you are looking to hire entertainment such as nine ladies dancing. The price tag is set at approximately $10,100.

10. Lords-a-leaping. Ten of them to be exact. In this case, a "lord" is someone of authority such as a boss, and they are jumping around. Be prepared to pay appoximately $7,371 for their salaries.

11. More entertainment which will most likely dip into your savings. Eleven pipers-a-piping will cost you over $3,600.

12. Twelve drummers drumming? Are you hiring a drum line or something? Either way, you will have to cough up around $4,000 for them.

78 gifts in total and it would cost around $46,085 in total in 2016. But, as the carol states, the person receives the gifts multiple times "from their true love". How much would it cost you then?

The total of gifts would rack up to 364, and would bring your total to *gulp* an incredible $209,500. Who said the holidays were not expensive?