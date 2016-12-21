Winter provides some new challenges for those who work outside. Remember to dress properly, with mitts, toque, and scarf to hide your face. After that you will want to have ski pants and a warm jacket before heading out to work. Also good boots can be helpful with proper grip.

Exercise therapist Ron Wolfe wanted to add an important tip for anyone shoveling snow this year. He said that proper breathing techniques will help, "remember to breathe. A lot of people will forget to breathe. They'll get red in the face, (which) increases the blood pressure; increases the heart rate." The cold air can cause constriction of the blood vessels and decrease oxygen to the heart. These things combined will make your heart work harder and could trigger a heart attack.

Mr. Wolfe works for the Heartland Health region and says that the snow will be here until March so we should never be in a hurry, but if you feel pain

call EMS

see a doctor

take a break

For a sore back, shoulder strain or muscle pains you should take a day off and then consider seeing a physician if the problem persists.

Before you start warm up for 5 minutes and never shovel snow first thing in the morning. Most heart attacks occur early in the morning when blood is prone to clotting, wait at least 30 minutes and don't drink coffee. Coffee will elevate your blood pressure and cause more strain on your heart. Using a small shovel and lifting properly will save your back. Dress in layers, cover your head and neck, and take plenty of breaks to ensure a safe season of working outdoors.