Turkey and Caroling to Ring in the Holidays for Students

The holiday spirit continues growing more and more as we approach Christmas Day.

This is an understatement for students of the Sun West School Division as they have been participating in a number holiday-themed activities to prepare for the holidays.

Today is the last day of school before the winter holidays begin for classes, and students at Elizabeth Middle School got an early start to the holiday hoopla with a few events this month.

The Giving Tree project is now complete for the school where the student body helped donate items such as non-perishable food items and toiletries to the community.

Donations collected for the school's Giving Tree project.

All the donations will contribute to local causes within the community.

Classes took part in decorating their classroom's doors for the chance at winning some prizes.

Students had to follow the "holiday-themed" criteria and try to be as creative as possible with their decoration idea.

Grade 7's from this classroom created "The Elf Village" for their door.

Brooke and Kayle from Ms. MacKay's grade 8 class.

Yesterday was an eventful day for the school with a festive lunch prepared by volunteers for the students and staff.

Everyone had a scrumptious plate full of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy.

Long lines developed in the hallways as children awaited their delicious meal.

Mmmm... looks good. Bon appétit!

Elizabeth Middle School students Hailey and Madison patiently waiting for their turn.

Grade 6 students Talia, Nevada, Kyla, and Jamin posing with their class's decorated door.

After everyone had a chance to devour their festive lunch, staff and students made their way to the gym for some caroling.

Principal Tammy Diemert thanked everyone who had a part in organizing the meal for the school before making way for the music.

Students singing along to Christmas carols accompanied with a piano.

On behalf of everyone at West Central Online, we would like to wish the staff and students of Sun West School Division a happy and safe holiday season.