Budget Cuts to Rural Resources

The government of Saskatchewan is continuing to make cuts towards rural resources to decrease the deficit.



Around half a million dollars in cuts have been made for alternative measures programs approved by law enforcement or Crown prosecutors for crimes such as burglary or non-violent offences.



The Community Rink Affordability Grant has been suspended by the province for the grant year. The program has been running for five years now.

The Community Rink Affordability Grant helps sustain rural Saskatchewan’s hockey and curling rinks.

When the program was last implemented, 373 communities took advantage of the $2,500 grants for curling or hockey ice surface upgrades or operations.



The deficit has increased because the province is now spending more than budgeted such as over $10 million on jail overcrowding.