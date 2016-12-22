Garbage Collection in Kindersley During the Holidays

The holidays can be a beautiful and memorable time spent with loved ones. But, it can also be a messy time at the house as well.

Garbages around town will be full with old food, torn apart wrapping and decorative tissue paper, and other miscellaneous items thrown in the waste bins.

Due to both Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on weekends this year, garbage and recycle collection schedules will not be affected for residents in Kindersley. Collection will take place on their regularly scheduled days.

If your household went with a real Christmas tree this holiday season, consider dropping it off at the compost area located at the Waste and Recycle Centre at the end of the holiday season.

A good amount of decorative items such as Christmas wrapping paper (non-metallic), decorative tissue paper, gift boxes and bags can be recycled in the blue bins.

Kindersley's Waste and Recycle Centre is open from Monday to Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Saturday 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. They are located near Highway 21, and you can contact them for more information at 306-463-2675.

For the 2017 Kindersley collection schedule, click on the link below.

https://evogov.s3.amazonaws.com/media/8/media/30484.pdf