Outdoor Rinks Open for the Winter

Skating rinks are flooded throughout the prairies and ready for families to glide across the frozen surface.

Outdoor rinks are now ready for use throughout Kindersley just before the Christmas break settles in. The three rinks are located in Kinsmen Park, in between the West Central Events Centre and McGowan Park, and near the Water Treatment Plant.

Rinks will be open from the dawn hours until 11:00 P.M. for public use. The shacks paired with the rinks will be opened by town recreation staff from Monday to Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 PM.

There is a chance for the shacks to be open during evenings and weekends. Although, the Town of Kindersley are asking for the community's assistance with this demand.

Staff are continuing to seek volunteers to help with opening and closing the hockey rink shacks during the evenings and weekends this winter. Other tasks include turning the lights on and supervising the shacks while in use during these time slots.

If you're interested in lending a hand, call the town at 306-463-2675 or visit the front desk at the West Central Events Centre.