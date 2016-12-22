Leader's Application to Canada 150 Successful

The Town of Leader is investing time and money into their arena mechanical room. At the end of last season, it was discovered that the chiller and compressors needed to be replaced.

Debbie Hintz, Recreation Director for the town of Leader, explains the reason for the renovations, "The chiller we had broke down on us in the Spring, so that had to be replaced. We knew our compressors were aging and one for sure needed to be replaced. We decided at that time, we heard about this grant, we were going to apply for it because we thought if we had to replace those pieces of equipment we will just renovate the whole mechanical room."

The town has raised up the floor in the mechanical room and built up a whole new building around the mechanical area. All new electrical equipment has been put in as well.

The community has just received news that their application to the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program was successful. They will receive $107,450 towards the newly renovated mechanical room.

Originally, the town thought the cost would total around $215,000. The cost of it now will closer to $280,000 - $300,000.

Leader had set up a few fundraisers themselves to help pay for the renovations. The combined funds from their Sportsman Dinner that they held in October and a few sponsers, the town had raised around $122,000.

Hintz says they have also applied for another grant, but everything beyond this point will come out of their budget. "We are really pleased we are getting this grant because it really helps offset some of these costs. We are taking it out of our current budget but it's always hard to have it come directly out of the budget. If you can get some grants and things like that that help, it's easier on the tax payer's money."



Mechanical Room renovations pictured above.