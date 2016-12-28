279 Impaired Driving Offenses in November

SGI was putting their focus on impaired driving for the month of November.

Over the course of the month, there were 279 offenses related to impaired driving. These included 10 offenses for having a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .04-.08 and 269 Criminal Code charges (impaired driving, BAC over .08, or refusing a breath test).

RCMP also issued the following tickets; 4,447 speeding violations, 284 distracted driving offenses (161 of which were for cell phone use), and 308 tickets for inappropriate or no seat belt/child safety seat.

SGI is continuing to focus on impaired driving through the month of December. Always plan for a safe ride home.

November of 2015, SGI reported having 296 impaired driving, 4,500 speeding offenses, 382 distracted driving (301 of which were for cell phone use), and 354 seat belt tickets. Numbers remain around the same area from a year to year basis.

Marie Schultz, Media Relations with SGI, spoke about why SGI is putting a lot of focus on impaired driving, "The reason we are focusing on impaired so much lately, we did it in September, October, November, December and we are actually going to do it again in January. It's just because we have had so many tragedies in the province lately and we have new laws for impaired driving coming in January. We just really want to get the message out there that this is a very serious offense."