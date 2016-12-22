Weather Changes for the Holidays

West Central Saskatchewan received an early Christmas gift with warmer weather the last few days.

Most of the region has been seeing temperatures well above average. This is a welcome change from the freezing weather West Central Saskatchewan has experienced for most of this month.



The cold temperatures led to a new record on the weekend for natural gas consumption over a 24-hour period in Saskatchewan.



The record was set Friday into Saturday, as SaskEnergy distributed 1.33 petajoules of natural gas, which is three per cent higher than the previous record set in January. Petajoules are units of measuring natural gas.

