Wilkie, Macklin, Unity RCMP Reports for December 13 - 19

Here are the RCMP Reports for Unity, Wilkie, and Macklin for December 13th - 19th.
Unity Reports;
- RCMP assisted Emergency Medical Services staff with a patient.
- Police received a complaint of trespassing. Members issued a verbal warning to the subject of complaint and the complainant declined to lay charges.
- Members assisted an individual who needed fuel.
- There was a complaint of neglected animals. Members referred the complaint to Animal Protection Services.
- RCMP received a noise complaint. Members attended and warned the subject of complaint.
- Members acted as mediators in a family disagreement.There were also two false alarms and one traffic complaint.
Wilkie Reports;
- Members acted as mediators in a dispute between two individuals.
- RCMP attended a house fire in Wilkie. The fire was extinguished by Wilkie Fire Department and was not suspicious in nature.
- Police discussed a Peace Bond with an individual.
- RCMP received a report of unauthorized possession of a firearm. Members located the firearm in a residence and seized it as no one at the residence had a valid Possession and Acquisition License. No charges were laid.
- Members are investigating a complaint of harassing communications.
- A 22 year old female from Saskatoon was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle during a traffic stop.
- A 46 year old male from the Wilkie area was charged with two counts of Theft Under $5000 and Dangerous Driving after police received a complaint of theft.
- There was also one false alarm.
Macklin Reports;
- RCMP Members are investigating a complaint of assault with a weapon.
- A 22 year old male from Macklin was charged with Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm after fleeing the scene of a two vehicle collision.
Persons with information about crimes being committed in the Unity, Wilkie, or Macklin areas are urged to call the Unity RCMP detachment at 306.228.6300, the Wilkie RCMP at 306.843.3480, or the Macklin RCMP at 306.753.2171.