SGI Fee Increases in New Year

The fees for several of SGI’s services will be going up in 2017.



Those wanting to take a written examination for all licences will now have to pay $25 as opposed to $10.



Drivers who need a conventional or motorcycle licence must pay 150 per cent more to take a road test in Saskatchewan.

Class 4 and 5 road test prices are going up from $22 to $55.



Saskatchewan residents looking to take a road test for a Class 1, 2 or 3 licence, which includes trucks with more than two axles and semi-trailers — will have to pay $100 instead of $40.



Practical vision tests and driver ability assessment road tests were previously free, but will now cost up to $75.

The following is a list of other SGI service fee hikes:

($15 from $10) - replace licence plate.

($15 from $10) - new photo on driver's licence.

($100 from $25) - safe driver recognition appeal.

($85 from $10) - driver instructor written exam.

($105 from $30) - ignition interlock program.



Most of the changes will begin on January 1st, but some won’t come into effect until the middle of next year.