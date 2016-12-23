Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP Weekly Report

RCMP responded to 34 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, Dodsland, the Town of Kerrobert, Eatonia, the RM of Kindersley, and the RM of Prairiedale from 6:00 a.m. on Friday December 16th to 6:00 a.m. on Monday December 19th.

Over the course of the weekend 4 young drivers under the age of 18 were have been charged under the Traffic Safety Act for various traffic offences such as speeding and stunting on highway 21 and within the Town of Kindersley.

Kindersley RCMP were called to a complaint of uttering threats. After an initial investigation it has been determined that a 40 year old male will be charged with uttering threats. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

One person was stopped for operating a motor vehicle without registration. The fine for this traffic offence is $580.

The RCMP also responded to a number of other calls for service which included 2 911 hang ups, 5 false alarms, breach of peace, counterfeit money, fail to comply with publication ban, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5000, 9 traffic violations, missing person (located), suspicious person, 2 theft, 3 traffic collisions, 2 driving complaints, and uttering threats.

RCMP responded to 3 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, and the RM of Kindersley from 6:00 a.m. on Monday December 19th to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 20th.

8:23 a.m.- Report of a driving complaint on Highway 7 East bound. A vehicle was traveling with no rear lights. Patrols were made and unable to locate the vehicle.

1:31 p.m.- Complaint of a vehicle mischief that occurred another city.

10:34 p.m.- While on patrol, an officer was travelling on Railway Avenue in the Town of Kindersley and observed a vehicle stunting. Officers conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. After an initial investigation, officers arrested a 38 year old male for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08 of a motor vehicle. The driver was released to appear in Kindersley Provincial Court on February 7th, 2017.

No calls for service from Midnight to 6:00 a.m.