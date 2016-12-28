Rosetown RCMP Report for December 15th to 22nd

Dec 15th at 03:55hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a domestic violence complaint in Rosetown. A 26yr old Rosetown man was charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief. He has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

Dec 15th at 23:34hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a complaint of unwanted persons in a Rosetown dwelling. A 43yr old male and a 40yr old female, both from Rosetown, were arrested and lodged in cells overnight. The male was released charged with assault with a weapon from an incident the week previous, while the female who was charged with assault with a weapon and 4 counts of breaching her undertaking, was remanded in custody.

Dec 16th at 18:53hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a two vehicle MVA south of Elrose, SK on Hwy 4. Both vehicles were northbound on Hwy 4, when the first vehicle signaled to make a turn, the 2nd vehicle went to pass the first vehicle and struck it as it made its turn. No injuries. No charges were laid.

Dec 17th at 12:38hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment and Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle in Rosetown as a result of a complaint. The 60yr male driver had been consuming alcohol and as such was issued a 3 day suspension of his driver's license.

Dec 18th at 01:03hrs: Members of the Rosetown Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle in Herschel, SK. The 18yr old driver, from Plenty, SK, was charged with driving while over .08. He was released for court in Rosetown on January 10.

Dec 18th at 21:37hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a complaint of a distraught youth who wanted to harm herself. The youth was apprehended without incident and taken to hospital for care.

Dec 19th at 09:38hrs: Members of the Rosetown Traffic Unit arrested a 22yr old Prince Albert man on warrants out of Waskesiu, SK. The man was released for court in Montreal Lake, SK on January 19th.

Dec 19th at 12:55hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment arrested a 50yr old Rosetown man for breaching is

Conditional Sentence Order. The man was remanded in custody for court in Saskatoon on Dec 21, where his CSO was terminated and he was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in custody.

Dec 21st at 15:45hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment assisted National Air Traffic Control with a complaint

of an overdue plane. The plane was located safe & sound at the Rosetown airport. The pilot had forgotten to contact NAV Canada and advise them of his time of arrival.

Dec 21st at 22:41hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a complaint of a diner leaving without paying for his meal in Elrose SK. The suspect was located traveling on Hwy 4 at a high rate of speed. He admitted to leaving without paying because of a disagreement. The 45yr old Kindersley man, paid for his meal, as such, the complainant declined to lay charges. The man was however charged for speeding.

During the past week: Members of the Rosetown Detachment dealt with 2 false alarm calls, 3 erratic driving calls, 2 animal calls and 4 false 911 calls.

Rosetown Detachment and Traffic Services Members issued 71 traffic tickets and conducted 2 check stops during the past week.