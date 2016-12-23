SARM Agrees With Changes to Temporary Foreign Workers Program

Earlier this month, the Federal Government announced a few changes to the Temporary Foreign Workers Program. Primarily, they chose to scrap the 'four in, four out' rule which limited foreign workers' stay in Canada for four years.

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, SARM, says this change will benefit the Agriculture and Agri-Food Industry. Said Industry, employs 2.3 million Canadians. Despite extensive efforts by employers to recruit and retain Canadian workers, labour shortages have become visible throughout the industry.

President Ray OrbSARM President, Ray Orb, says the 'four in, four out' rule was a problem, "That's a major problem for a lot of the farm operators, especially if they get people trained and then they have to leave. They have to go back to their country. Because that was scrapped, that will help the shortage (of farm workers) around the country."

Orb says the struggle to find workers hurts the employers, "The gaps in the labour force on the farm last all year long. If you don't have workers, especially some of the larger operators, it really hurts your operations. I know that it adds to the stress of farming as it is."

"There is problems getting workers, such as feedlots, they have problems getting and keeping workers. This I think, will really help them. It'll add a lot to the value adding end across Canada. Outside of people working on the farm, there will be people working in processing plants and things like that where it will get some stability. I know there was a big push from those entities to change the program."

Employers in the Agricultural Industry struggle to find workers, and with the program changes, industries will have a better chance at accessing and retaining employees. To remain globally competitive, the industry needs long term employees.