Rural Areas to Get Improved Internet Speeds

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has declared that rural communities should have access to equal internet speeds and service even in remote areas.

This would give smaller centres access to better high-speed broadband, and options to have unlimited data plans for smartphones.



The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s goal is for 90% of the country to have access to high-speed internet in the next 5 years, and the rest of the country will have improved speeds available to them in the next 10 to 15 years.

The new criteria will be for the entire country to have download speeds of up to 50 megabytes per second and upload speeds of 10 megabytes per second.



The national regulator is now in the process of partnering with internet providers to ultimately build the necessary wireless or wired infrastructure across the country to carry out this goal.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has ordered service providers to invest into a fund that will grow to $750 million by 2022.



The government’s new Connect to Innovate program will also pay $500 million over a 5 year period to increase high-speed internet availability in rural areas.