Packing an Emergency Kit for the Vehicle

Category: Local News

Highways will continue to be busy as residents travel back and forth ahead of the New Year's festivities.

As you prepare for your travels on the open Saskatchewan roads, it is always safe to plan for every scenario before turning on the ignition in your vehicle.

Emergency vehicle kits can assist in a multitude of situations until assistance arrives. Residents can either purchase affordable pre-made kits at shops for your convenience or acquire items to create a personal pack.

If you do consider buying a vehicle kit from a store, consider adding extra items which are not included such as non-perishable food items. You can also gradually add items to your pack as you gather them.

Your emergency kit should include the following items:

  • Non-perishable food items such as granola bars or jerky
  • Water in plastic bottles
  • First-aid kit
  • Candles and/or matches (water-resistant if possible)
  • Blankets
  • Extra winter clothing such as gloves, scarves, warm headwear.
  • Flashlight (assure there are extra batteries or it is a wind-up flashlight)
  • Roadmap
  • Whistle

Other items you should keep along with your kit include:

  • Small shovel
  • Sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
  • Booster cables
  • Extra antifreeze and/or windshield washer fluid
  • Fire hydrant
  • Pylons and/or warning lights

In the case of an emergency, remember to remain calm and stay with your vehicle until help arrives. It is always a good suggestion to check the condition of the highways before starting your trip.

