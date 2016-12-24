Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

Be Prepared for Carbon Monoxide Leaks During the winter months power agencies are bound to see a spike in calls regarding carbon monoxide leaks due to the colder weather. The low temperatures lead to an increase in the use of gas fired…

Weather Changes for the Holidays West Central Saskatchewan received an early Christmas gift with warmer weather the last few days.Most of the region has been seeing temperatures well above average. This is a welcome change from the…

Get Home Safe During The Holidays Drunk driving is one of the biggest concerns for law enforcement in West Central Saskatchewan during the holiday season. Extra stop checks and strategic enforcement are the main methods law…

Leader's Application to Canada 150 Successful The Town of Leader is investing time and money into their arena mechanical room. At the end of last season, it was discovered that the chiller and compressors needed to be replaced. Debbie Hintz,…

SGI Fee Increases in New Year The fees for several of SGI’s services will be going up in 2017. Those wanting to take a written examination for all licences will now have to pay $25 as opposed to $10. Drivers who need a…

Wilkie, Macklin, Unity RCMP Reports for December 13 - 19 Here are the RCMP Reports for Unity, Wilkie, and Macklin for December 13th - 19th. Unity Reports; RCMP assisted Emergency Medical Services staff with a patient. Police received a complaint of…

Garbage Collection in Kindersley During the Holidays The holidays can be a beautiful and memorable time spent with loved ones. But, it can also be a messy time at the house as well. Garbages around town will be full with old food, torn apart wrapping…

Turkey and Caroling to Ring in the Holidays for Students The holiday spirit continues growing more and more as we approach Christmas Day. This is an understatement for students of the Sun West School Division as they have been participating in a number…

Food Drive at Rosetown Elementary School Students at Walter Aseltine school were challenged to fill a food bank stocking. They filled it 18 times! Vice principal Ian parker said that they would end the school year with a Christmas concert…

Budget Cuts to Rural Resources The government of Saskatchewan is continuing to make cuts towards rural resources to decrease the deficit. Around half a million dollars in cuts have been made for alternative measures programs…

How Much Would the 12 Days of Christmas Cost Today? The clock is ticking down as Christmas Day's countdown is four more sleeps away. People are filling the stores to finish up their Christmas shopping in time for all the festivities. If you're still…

Shoveling Snow Winter provides some new challenges for those who work outside. Remember to dress properly, with mitts, toque, and scarf to hide your face. After that you will want to have ski pants and a warm…

The Town of Kindersley Holiday Changes The Town of Kindersley is adjusting the hours of operation for Town facilities during the holiday season. The town office will be closed from December 23rd to the 27th, and will be open from December…

Parks Canada Discovery Pass Free for 2017 As the country gets set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada announced people coast to coast will soon be able enjoy Canada's National Parks, National Marine Conservation Areas and…