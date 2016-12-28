SARM President Ray Orb on the New Year

With the new year just a few days away, many are looking forward to what 2017 will bring.

President of SARM, Ray Orb reviews a few of the major events from the past 12 months, "Well, one of the highlights was the recent announcement of the broadband, the 5 million program to enhance the high speed internet across the country, especially in the rural and remote areas. A big part of our province is rural so we are really happy about that.

Another highlight, we had the crops for the better part were completed. And while the crop wasn't a bumper crop quality wise, it still was of a substantial volume. We still want to make sure the grain is moved out on a timely basis by rail. We have been watching and noticing that CP and CN have been moving that crop out when producers need it to go.

We did and still do have, some problems with crime in rural Saskatchewan. We have been talking with the RCMP and trying to develop a better crime reduction or prevention model than we have now. Part of our ask, to the Federal Government, is for more RCMP and officers that are out there and visible. We have a good program right now. I think we have around 31 community safety officers trained and if they haven't already, they will be hired by municipalities."

President Ray Orb

Orb has a few things he is looking forward to in the new year, "We've been working through SDM again, and the Federal Government, to try to develop a better model in phase 2 where rural municipalities will qualify for infrastructure. That means money for our roads and bridges.

The Federal Government did announce that they were creating a rural and remote infrastructure program, so that's a separate pot of money. That money allocated to that is around 2 billion dollars, keeping in mind it's over 11 years. It's a lot better than the funding we had before, especially if they are looking at changing the criteria so smaller municipalities can apply."