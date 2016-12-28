Keep Pets Safe From Coyotes

Coyotes are common wildlife for Saskatchewan, but their presence is not to be taken lightly. Smaller animals and pets such as cats and small dogs can be targets for coyotes.
Dogs that weigh less than 40lbs should never be let outside alone, due to them being targeted more. Outside cats should be provided with a small shed or shelter to keep them safe.
To prevent coyotes from entering your yard or targeting your animals or pets follow these tips;
- Always accompany your pet while they are outside, even during daylight.
- Refrain from feeding your pets outside. The scent of food can attract coyotes to your yard.
- Try to remove all traces of food from your yard, even fruit.
- Ensure all garbage and recycling are closed tightly.
- For those with chickens, provide housing in secure coops.
- Walk dogs on a leash or fence your backyard to keep them safely inside your yard.
- Coyotes can find their way into small communities, walk pets on a short leash so they cannot run to far ahead. Having your pet on a short leash will allow you to pick your pet up faster.