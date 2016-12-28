Keep Pets Safe From Coyotes

Coyotes are common wildlife for Saskatchewan, but their presence is not to be taken lightly. Smaller animals and pets such as cats and small dogs can be targets for coyotes.

Dogs that weigh less than 40lbs should never be let outside alone, due to them being targeted more. Outside cats should be provided with a small shed or shelter to keep them safe.

To prevent coyotes from entering your yard or targeting your animals or pets follow these tips;