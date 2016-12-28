Workers' Compensation Act Amended

On December 20th Bill 39, an amendment to The Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013, officially became law.

The amendment establishes a rebuttable presumption for all forms of psychological injuries. This means that if a worker has experienced a traumatic event or a number of events in the course of their work and has been diagnosed as having a psychological injury, it is presumed that the injury is the result of their employment.

“I would like to thank members of the opposition for supporting the bill and working with us to pass it so quickly,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “We are also grateful to those we spoke with who shared their stories with us. Their experiences reinforced how important it is to support those who are dealing with the personal consequences of trauma.”

A private members’ bill to establish a presumption for work-related PTSD was introduced in the spring. Bill 39 extends the presumption to all forms of psychological injury caused by workplace trauma. The amendment applies to all workers eligible for Workers' Compensation Board coverage.

Workers with PTSD or similar injuries have been eligible to apply for Workers' Compensation Board coverage under a policy that has been in place since 1992.