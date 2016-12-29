Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP Report

RCMP responded to 26 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, the RM of Prairiedale, the RM of Kindersley, the Town of Kerrobert, Major, the RM of Chesterfield, Coleville, and the RM of Progress from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 20th to 6:00 a.m. on Friday December 23rd.

The following is a list of calls the Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP have responded to for service:

- 2 911 hang ups

- Call of injured animal on the highway

- Assist public

- Break and enter

- Failure to comply with conditions

- False alarms

- Fire prevention act

- Fraud through the mail

- Harassing communications

- Mental health act

- Mischief

- Intersection violation- Fail to stop at red light

- Driving complaint

- 2 Theft of motor vehicle

- Sexual assault

- Theft under $5000

- 4 Traffic collisions

- Well-being check

RCMP responded to 27 calls for service in the towns of Kindersley, Kerrobert, Dodsland, Luseland, Eston, the RM of Kindersley, the RM of Heart’s Hill, the RM of Grandview, the RM of Prairiedale, and the RM of Winslow from 6:00 a.m. on Friday December 23rd to 6:00 a.m.m on Wednesday December 28th.

- False alarm x6



- Mental Health Act



- Fire Prevention Act



- Traffic complaints x 3



- Break & Enter to residences x4

- Truck theft x2



- 911 Act x4



- Theft from motor vehicle x2



- Mischief



- Drug trafficking



- Unregistered vehicle



- Hit & run