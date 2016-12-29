Texting While Driving Still a Problem Out on the Roads

A recent study suggests a third of Canadians, or 33%, still feel it is ok to text while they are at a red light or stop sign.

CAA's Ian Jack explains why this is an issue, and the science behind it.

When asked about how Ian thinks that the problem could be rectified going forward, he had this to say.

RCMP issued 284 tickets for distracted driving in the month of November.

Changes were made to the laws surrounding use of your cellphone while driving earlier this year.

New law - Drivers prohibited from holding, viewing, using or manipulating a cellphone while driving

Current law - Drivers prohibited from using a cellphone while driving

Not changing (applies under both current and new law) - Hand-held mobile devices are prohibited for both new and experienced drivers. New drivers, meaning anyone in a Graduated Driver Licensing program, can't use hands-free cellphones either. Experienced drivers can use hands-free cellphones if they are activated with voice commands or one-touch, and are dashboard, visor or cradle mounted.