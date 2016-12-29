Drew Tofin Big Band All Set to Perform in Biggar on NYE

The Biggar and district arts council are all set to welcome the Drew Tofin Big Band, Saturday December 31st, also known as New Years Eve. Ross Holt, board member with the Biggar and district arts council says they aren't always able to book bands or acts over the holidays and on New Years Eve, so he said this was the first show they were able to offer on New Years Eve, ever. Holt said there are still a few tickets left for the dinner portion of the evening before the Drew Tofin Big Band hit the stage at 9 pm. He said capacity for the event is right around 300 and he was sure they will be near or right at that number once Saturday night comes around.

Holt also said this show has been in the works for about a year, as they usually book all their shows about 12 months in advance. Ross also went on to say with the large season ticket base, attendance for all their shows are highly variable.

The Drew Tofin Big Band is a snazzy 12 piece band, led by the sweet vocals of Drew Tofin. They will play an astonishing range of music with the main genre of jazz being front and center. Drew was influenced from Dean Martin, to Frank Sinatra, to Roy Orbison and Elvis.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online here, or in person or over the phone from De Moissac Jewellers (306-948-2452) in Biggar or at the door. Tickets for the dinner are ONLY available through De Moissac Jewellers and must be purchased by December 31st.

Video's and more pictures of the band can be found on their Facebook page, here.