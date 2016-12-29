The Town of Eston looks ahead to 2017

Eston council has set the town’s top priorities for the upcoming year.
The town plans to focus on the following priorities in 2017:
- Programming
- Staff training
- Service compliance and efficiency
- Succession planning
- Capital
- Events
- Infrastructure
Town council has looked over the top priorities three times over.
The councillors will put emphasis on expanding and planning community events in the upcoming year.
Eston council passed a resolution at the last council meeting to hire two new full-time town employed managers in 2017.
The budget is always a priority, and the 2017 initial spending will be based off a $24,000 surplus and will be used be able to make next year’s priorities a reality.