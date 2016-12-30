Looking Back on 2016

  • Print
When reflecting back on 2016, change seems to the only constant from month to month. We took a look back through our archives and looked at the stories that mattered to you, in terms of the number of visits the story received. Here, in no particular order, are the most-read stories of 2016 on West Central Online.

RCMPCruiserOn September 19th, 2016 Rosetown were looking for 3 armed suspects -Update on Manhunt-At around 11:40am on Monday September 19th, Rosetown RCMP received a call of three armed and masked suspects who approached someone on a grid road south of highway 7 near Fiske. The 3 were apparently carrying firearms. The victim was able to escape in their vehicle and they reported seeing the 3 suspects leave the scene in a black older model SUV. The 3 suspects have yet to be identified. After the incident farmers across Saskatchewan began to take up arms against rural crime. -Farmers Arming Themselves for Harvest Season-

Downtown4In January of 2016, the Kindersley travel agency T&T Travel Ltd. was under investigation for fraud -Local Comments on Fraud Situation in Kindersley-Between January 23rd and 26th the Kindersley RCMP received over 165 complaints towards the local Kindersley business T&T Travel Ltd. Nearly $600,000 had been scammed from local residents. When victims tried to contact the agency the Facebook Page had been deleted and the message on the answering machine briefly stated, "T&T Travel Business is no longer operating as of January 22, 2016."

voteOctober was a very interesting time for Saskatchewan with municipal elections taking place -West Central Saskatchewan Election Results- The winds of change blew through Saskatchewan and many were surprised with the results of the 2016 municipal elections. West Central Online interviewed the mayoral candidates from each town to show people who was representing them. It was clear many people were eager for change as long standing mayors from all around the province found themselves being voted out of office.

FloodJune25In June of 2016 Rosetown was subject to a heavy rainstorm and had some serious flooding -Rosetown Rain-On the weekend of July 25th many Rosetown residents were expecting rain over the course of the weekend. No one was expecting the reported 2 to 3 inches in such a short time! When this happens culverts cannot keep up, streets become flooded and so do basements. The Town of Rosetown was approved for disaster assistance funding after the rainstorm.

ScreenshotBack in August some fields were left in a state of flooding after the heavy rains we received -Making the Best out of a Bad Situation-With rains pummeling fields across West Central Saskatchewan in August, some promising fields of crops were turned into sloughs. Cody and Grady Keith didn't let that get them down, they decided to make the best of a bad situation. The young Sovereign area producers went wake-boarding through what was supposed to be a glistening yellow field of canola. Truely one of the more inspirational stories this year in West Central Saskatchewan. Follow the link above to find a video of said wake-boarding.

STOCK DRYWALLBack in September one of our top viewed news stories was about the drywall shortage in Canada due to higher prices -Drywall Shortage Causing Problems-Drywall prices across Western Canada shot through the roof after the federal government imposed preliminary anti-dumping tariffs of up to 276 per cent on gypsum board products imported from the United States. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) imposed preliminary tariffs on September 13th on U.S. gypsum board imported into Canada for use in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

TownOfficeIn September, 2016 Kindersley town Councillors announced they had been rejected for city status -Kindersley Rejected for City Status-Town council received the news from a letter by Minister of Government Relations Donna Harpauer. The one page letter informed town administration how they have decided to reject the town's effort for city status after reviewing the application sent in. Acting mayor Shaun Henry weighed in on the breaking news saying how he was "disappointed" in the ministry's decision.

AAA Redwings vs. NSRHL All StarsIn September we heard some huge news about the Rosetown AAA Redwings being accepted into the Chinook Hockey League -Rosetown AAA Redwings Join the Chinook Hockey League-On July 27, 2016, the Rosetown Redwings were officially approved by Hockey Canada to join the Chinook Hockey League for the 2016/2017 playing season. The Chinook Hockey League is a Alberta AAA league that have the Redwings competing with some of the best senior teams in Canada. The Redwings are currently bottom in the standings for the league with 3 games won and 4 lost in 8 games. The Redwings also announced that Rosetown will be hosting 2018 Allan Cup. -Rosetown Officially Named Host for 2018 Allan Cup-

 Smashed WindshieldOn September 9th there was an incident of vandalism that nearly left Kindersley without a taxi service -Alleged Incident May Leave Kindersley Without a Taxi Service-Ron Schlosser runs Sinclair Taxi in Kindersley. Schlosser told West Central Online news that late Friday night three individuals called for a ride from a beverage establishment in Kindersley. After stopping for food at a convenience store, the trio requested a ride to an out of town party. Shortly after, a dispute apparently began over the cost of the fare. After dropping the riders off at their requested stop Schlosser took a U-turn and headed back toward town. As he passed the three on the side of the road, one is said to have thrown a rock at the car, causing major damage to the vehicles windshield. Schlosser then called Kindersley RCMP who came out to investigate. Afterwards the person responsible for the incident turned them-self in. Schlosser still runs the taxi service in Kindersley, however he is no longer running taxi's in the evening.

ROP 2016 305STARS raised over $516,000 in September during their second annual Rescue on the Prairie event -STARS Rescue on the Prairie Raises Over $516,000-STARS hosted their second annual Rescue on the Prairie event on Thursday, September 15th in a remote location near St. Denis, SK. 5 participants were airlifted by STARS to the location, where they competed to raise the most funds using their mobile phones and personal networks. This years participants were Garth MacDonald, CEO of G-Mac's AgTeam Inc, Grant McGrath, President and CEO of Western Sales Ltd, Doug Lapchuk, President of Sask. Volunteer Firefighters Association, Grant Greenslade, Director of Spartan energy and Chairman of Twilight Drilling, and Tina Bird, Safety Advisor of AECOM.

Thank you for being with us through 2016. We have worked to be there for you, to keep you informed as to what is happening, and how it can affect you. We will continue to do this as we head into 2017.

