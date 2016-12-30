The Wheatland library system celebrates 50 years in 2017. Also, the Rosetown Centennial Library celebrates 50 years in their current building as well, making it a very special year.

The Rosetown Centennial Library was constructed as centennial project for the town. A vote was taken among the town residents as to what would be the best addition to our community and the people elected to construct a library. The building is 3250 square feet and also now houses an extensive archive area. Rosetown Centennial Library has stood in Lovett Park for the last fifty years with very little change to the outside, but many modernization's in paint colour and some rearranging of shelves have occurred on the inside. Updates made over the years include a new roof, windows, and furnace and air-conditioner, as well as a ramp that made the library wheel chair accessible. The basement is used by several community groups as a place to gather as well as a playschool.

The Rosetown Centennial Library has 6 computers and is central to the region, making it the usual host site for any computer programming at the library.

Every summer since 2012 the library has put on the summer reading club. Although it is TD that sponsors the program at a national level, in Rosetown the Prairie Centre Credit Union provides the majority of our sponsorship. Without them, and the assistance of the tourism booth, the program would not exist.

Each summer pre-school and elementary school kids get a booklet when they sign up and every week they fill a page with the books they read, or have read to them. When they bring in the page they receive a voucher for a free ice cream cone, or a round of mini golf at the tourism booth. From 2012 to 2016 our numbers have increased by about 140 children. This summer, the library had 290 visits from kids alone.

Along with the voucher, kids also enter their name in a weekly draw. These are the prizes. Inside each PCCU reusable bag in a comic book plus either pencils, pens, erasers, frisbees, straws and lots of other fun items.

Sharon, Tina and the rest of the staff have been brainstorming the best ways to celebrate and commemorate the 50 year anniversary. They have decided to run their Kids Story Time program again, with the next one on February 11th from 2-3pm. They also have been donated a homemade quilt, which they plan on raffling off sometime before easter, with all the money going to the Rosetown Centennial Library. The staff have been toying with the idea of some sort of trivia night (Star Wars, Harry Potter) but are still finalizing details.

This promises to be one of the best years yet for the Rosetown Centennial Library.