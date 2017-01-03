Snowmobile Regulations For Youth

Snowmobiling is an activity that is treasured by many in Saskatchewan, so much that riders often start at very young ages. Although snowmobiling can offer a reprise from the other wise dull winters in Saskatchewan, it can also be very dangerous, especially for children or young adults.

When it comes to regulations for youth operating snowmobiles, a lot depends on whether or not you are sledding on public or private land. If you are driving on your own public land in Saskatchewan, then you need not worry about having a license, although it SGI recommends you wear all of the necessary safety equipment, such as a helmet, winter coat and goggles.

In order to operate a snowmobile on public property in the province, you must obtain a drivers license. Manager of Media Relations for SGI Kelley Brinkworth mentioned that patrons must have their full license to operate a snowmobile in the province.

"If you want to drive a snowmobile on public land in the province you have to have a valid drivers license, and it has to be your full classified license. Under the snowmobile act a learners license isn't considered to be a valid license, so you need your full license."

Brinkworth also mentioned that drivers who are 16 years old but do not have their license yet, can take a course to then be able to drive a snowmobile on public land.

In order for youth ages 12-16 to operate a snowmobile, they must complete a snowmobile safety course and must be supervised by someone who has their full license. There is also another rule where patrons born after January 1st of 1989 are required to take a snowmobile safety course.

In terms of where you can or can't ride with your snowmobile, you should check with your municipality as they vary where driving is not permitted. Also make sure to check with land owners before entering private property.

Saskatchewan residents looking to take the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association's safety and training course can contact them at 306-729-3500 or toll free at 1-800-499-7533. Training courses are also available in a classroom setting or online: http://www.sasksnow.com/safety/.