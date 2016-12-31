Gas Prices Jump in West Central Saskatchewan

Within the past day or two, gas prices have risen dramatically in West Central Saskatchewan. At time of writing the cheapest place for gas in West Central Saskatchewan is in Kyle, at 97.9/L. Most places in the region are well up over a 1$/L.

While the price remains under the national average, the increase is still emptying residents wallets and purses in the region. Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst with GasBuddy, says the sharp increase is due mainly to two large refineries in the US Midwest shutting down production, which have both since resumed as of today. McTeague states that he envisions prices moving back down to the 100-102 range sometime within the first week of January.

McTeague also predicts that regular gasoline will on average be more expensive in 2017, in comparison with 2016 or 2015.