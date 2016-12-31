Gas Prices Jump in West Central Saskatchewan

Farm Credit Canada and the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association are teaming up to help keep snowmobilers safe this winter, and help protect crops still out in producers fields. The signs are 100% free…
Next year’s level of indexation will be 1.4 per cent, which will save Saskatchewan taxpayers approximately $9.0 million. In 2017 the entire sum of tax credits and every income tax bracket in the…
The Biggar and district arts council are all set to welcome the Drew Tofin Big Band, Saturday December 31st, also known as New Years Eve. Ross Holt, board member with the Biggar and district arts…
A recent study suggests a third of Canadians, or 33%, still feel it is ok to text while they are at a red light or stop sign. CAA's Ian Jack explains why this is an issue, and the science behind it.…
SGI is reminding Saskatchewan residents that impaired driving laws are changing in the new year. In 2015 in Saskatchewan, there were nearly 1,200 impaired driving collisions, killing 54 people and…
RCMP responded to 26 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, the RM of Prairiedale, the RM of Kindersley, the Town of Kerrobert, Major, the RM of Chesterfield, Coleville, and the RM of Progress…
On December 20th Bill 39, an amendment to The Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013, officially became law. The amendment establishes a rebuttable presumption for all forms of psychological injuries. This…
Coyotes are common wildlife for Saskatchewan, but their presence is not to be taken lightly. Smaller animals and pets such as cats and small dogs can be targets for coyotes. Dogs that weigh less than…
With the new year just a few days away, many are looking forward to what 2017 will bring. President of SARM, Ray Orb reviews a few of the major events from the past 12 months, "Well, one of the…
Highways will continue to be busy as residents travel back and forth ahead of the New Year's festivities. As you prepare for your travels on the open Saskatchewan roads, it is always safe to plan for…
Earlier this month, the Federal Government announced a few changes to the Temporary Foreign Workers Program. Primarily, they chose to scrap the 'four in, four out' rule which limited foreign workers'…
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has declared that rural communities should have access to equal internet speeds and service even in remote areas. This would…
Dec 15th at 03:55hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended a domestic violence complaint in Rosetown. A 26yr old Rosetown man was charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief.…
RCMP responded to 34 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, Dodsland, the Town of Kerrobert, Eatonia, the RM of Kindersley, and the RM of Prairiedale from 6:00 a.m. on Friday December 16th to…