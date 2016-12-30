Overnight Vandalism in Kindersley

Information provided by the Town of Kindersley:

Several garbage and recycle containers throughout Kindersley were damaged as a result of vandalism sometime overnight between Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30, 2016. The damage was done in multiple areas of town.

RCMP are currently investigating the incident. Many of these containers were damaged beyond future use and need to be replaced.

If you were affected by this vandalism, please contact Loraas (306-463-2008) or the Town of Kindersley (306-463-2675) to ensure that your address is included in the cart replacement list.

If you have tips or surveillance camera footage that may have captured the damage, please contact the Kindersley RCMP at 306-463-4642.