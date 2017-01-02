Sun West School Division is 3rd in MindShare Learning's Top 10 Newsmakers List in 2016

Sun West was presented with C21 Canada’s Leadership in 21st Century Learning and Innovation School System Award last March and as recognized as MindShare Learning’s top 3 Newsmaker of 2016.

C21 Canada: Canadians for 21st Century Learning and Innovation is a national, not for profit organization advocating for 21st Century models of learning in public education in Canada. C21 Canada advocates for national and provincial education policies and investment levels that support a 21st century learning and innovation education for every learner. Every year C21 Canada Shifting Minds Annual National awards for leadership are presented in three categories, the Individual, School and School System.

C21 Canada recognizes the innovative work Sun West, under the direction of Dr. Guy Tétrault, has done through professional learning with teachers, developing and delivering online courses, the introduction of blended learning throughout the K-12 system that lends great support to teachers and students in learning and perfecting 21st Century skills.

For information on Sun West School Division's Distance Learning Center, click here.

Ennis Waldner, one of the DLC's most famous students.

Vice-president of C21 Canada, Robert Martellacci attended the DLC Grand Opening on February 26th to present Sun West with this prestigious award. “In recognition of Sun West’s leadership to embracing the mission of C21 Canada and embedding 21st Century skills, as identified through 'C21's Shifting Minds' research, in division schools in support of "Blended Learning" and “Personalized Learning.”

The DLC's Grand Opening was on February 26th, 2016.