Safety Tips for Boosting a Dead Car Battery

A common problem during the cold winters in West Central Saskatchewan is vehicles that won’t start. A new battery may be necessary, but the immediate solution is to boost the dead battery.

A set of booster cables and another vehicle with a good battery is needed to get you on your way.



Hooking the negative to the positive can melt your ECM (Engine Control Module) or even blow up the battery which could cost a few thousand dollars on some vehicles. Wearing eye protection is a good idea as battery acid can cause blindness.



Incorrect connections can not only be dangerous, but can destroy expensive electronics in your vehicle, so paying attention can help you avoid paying the price.



Wearing gloves is also wise as charged batteries can cause sparks to fly or a short if cables are mishandled.



The following is how to safely boost a vehicle: