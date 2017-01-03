Thaw Your Pipes Correctly to Prevent House Damage

With the frigid temperatures, some homeowners are at risk of frozen pipes. When water freezes it expands, which then exerts extreme pressure on the pipe. If and when the pipe bursts, it can leak gallons of water, which can necessitate the need for costly repairs. The solution is to simply thaw out frozen pipes, however, it's important to choose the correct method.

One of the safest most efficient methods of thawing out pipes is to apply hot air to it with a small heater, or if the pipe is exposed use hot water. Using an open flame to thaw pipes is not recommended. Infrared lamps can also assist in thawing the pipes, if set near the area of the wall where the frozen section is located. Things like heat lamps, hair dryers and electric pipe heat tape also work.

Before any thawing can be done, shut off the water supply to the section of the plumbing that is frozen. Make sure to identify the frozen water supply and follow the pipe back from the faucet to where it runs through cold areas (unheated crawlspaces or in exterior walls).

Insulation, electrical heat tape, and heating of common freezing areas can help prevent your pipes from freezing.