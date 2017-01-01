Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Near Brock

  • Print
On December 30th, 2016 at 8:51 p.m. the Kindersley RCMP received a call of a single motor vehicle collision.

RCMP responded to a rural location near Brock, SK, in conjunction with Kindersley Fire and EMS.

There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The 48 year old male driver of the vehicle was rushed to Kindersley Hospital and subsequently airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance.

A 41 year old male passenger was also transported to Kindersley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 51 year old female passenger from the Kindersley area was pronounced dead on scene.

Saskatoon Collision Reconstruction and the Office of the Chief Coroner are assisting in the continued investigation into the collision.

