Swift Current RCMP Responding to a Call

The Swift Current RCMP Detachment are currently on scene responding to a call at a residence in the 300 block of Cowie Crescent in the City of Swift Current.

As a precaution, the RCMP have successfully evacuated a residential apartment building on the block and currently have the surrounding area blocked by police.

While the RCMP recognize the interest in these such events, they're asking the public and all media agencies to please stay clear of the area. They're also requesting not to announce or post on social media police officer or police vehicle locations.

Swift Current Online will have more details and updates when they become available. If there is an imminent risk to public safety we will notify the public immediately.

The RCMP are thanking the public for their cooperation as the investigation continues.