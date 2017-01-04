Gift Card Purchases in Saskatchewan

The holidays are now over and people are back to reality with their routine schedules and work hours.

As people reminisce about the time spent with family and friends over the break, they are also thinking of what to purchase with the gift cards they received as gifts.

Gift cards have gradually become a popular gift item for residents over recent years. Many benefits are included with these special presents including no expiry date - at least in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government has created a set of regulations for gift cards within the province. Expiry dates do not exist for gift cards purchased or sold within Saskatchewan. This condition was created in order to ensure consumers receive the full value of their purchase.

Fees for the cards must be paid up front during the purchasing process and no additional monthly or usage fees are allowed as well.

Despite the rules which favour consumers in Saskatchewan, it is always a good strategy to spend your gift cards as soon as possible. It may be difficult to request a refund or any value for the card if the business has closed down.