Rosetown Mayor Adam Krieser looks back on 2016 and eyes 2017

2016 was a busy one in the province, with both provincial and municipal elections taking place. In Rosetown, residents elected a new Mayor, Adam Krieser, as well as 3 new faces to town council, as well as voting in 3 incumbents. Krieser notes he thought it was an excellent mix for the people of Rosetown, with a healthy mix of both old experience, and new ideas.

The lift station was given it's go ahead by council, and Rosetown area residents should see ground broken on that sometime in February. Krieser also noted that January presents a lot of deadlines to apply for different grants and funding, so his administration staff were working tirelessly on ensuring that Rosetown gets a piece of the pie when all those decisions get made. Adam also talked about the lagoon expansion and town council are looking into securing at least some funding for what is going to be a seven figure project.

In looking ahead to 2017, Krieser noted the official Allan Cup announcement that was rapidly approaching, and should take place on January 14th. Hockey Canada officials will make the announcement 100% official at the Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings game against the Innisfail Eagles that Saturday night. Adam was confident hockey fans in the area would show up, and wear red for the big announcement, which he said was one of the biggest hockey announcements this area has seen in years, and potentially ever.

The long awaited Rosetown Youth Center is slated to open early 2017 as well.

Krieser also talked about the budget for the upcoming year and noted it would be a challenging one. Krieser talks about it being a re-assessment year, and what that means for town council as they work on this years budget.

Krieser also wishes everyone the best in the new year!