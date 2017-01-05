School Zone Safety with Students Back in Session

School buses and family vehicles are once again travelling the winter roads throughout the province. Children are crunching their boots into snow-filled schoolyards and sidewalks.

Classes are back in session after a lengthy holiday break and school areas will be busy with students once again.

Law enforcement and schools are reminding motorists to stay alert around school and playgrounds. Roads have gradually collected snow and ice over the last couple weeks and drivers will need to reduce speeds in school zones.

Assure you are stopping for school buses which are dropping off or picking up students. It is always a good strategy to give ample space between your vehicle and the bus as well. Children can run out at any moment from between buses or vehicles during pick-ups.

Be cautious of crosswalks and intersections in school zones during your commute; snow can be covering the designated crosswalks at this time of year.