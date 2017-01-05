Unity, Wilkie, Macklin RCMP Reports

The Unity, Wilkie, and Mackin RCMP wishes everyone a Happy New Year in their latest RCMP Reports. Here are the RCMP reports from December 20th - January 2nd.
Unity RCMP
- RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 21 north of Unity. Members located the registered owner who agreed to have the vehicle towed.
- CN Police reported three railway crossing malfunctions in Unity. Reported for information purposes.
- A 38 year old male from the Unity area was charged with Uttering Threats and Failure to Enter into Recognizance after police received a report of uttering threats.
- Members assisted a Provincial agency that was requesting information about a completed criminal record check.
- RCMP received two complaints of an individual ringing a doorbell of a residence and running away. Members patrolled the area but could not locate a suspect.
- Members acted as mediators in a dispute between two individuals regarding child custody issues.
- An individual requested police attend a residence to keep the peace while he was picking up personal property from the residence.
- Police are investigating a complaint of uttering threats.
- RCMP received a complaint of harassing communications. Members warned subject of complaint.
- A lost wallet was turned in to Members who located the owner and returned the wallet.
- There was a two vehicle collision in a parking lot in Unity. This matter is still under investigation.
- Police conducted a well-being check on an individual at the request of a family friend. Members located the subject of complaint and transported the individual to North Battleford Hospital for assessment.
- RCMP received a report of fraud but it was unfounded.
- There were also three false alarms and two traffic complaints.
Wilkie RCMP
- RCMP Members acted as mediators in a family dispute.
- Police are investigating a complaint of fraud.
- Members executed a warrant for arrest on an individual in Wilkie for Saskatoon Police Services.
- Members assisted Emergency Medical Services with a patient.
- Police acted as mediators in a disagreement between two individuals.
- There was a single vehicle collision with a deer. Reported for insurance purposes.
- RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter into a SaskPower Station in Landis. This matter is still under investigation.
- Police received a complaint of a break and enter into a residence in Wilkie but it was unfounded.
- There was a complaint of a stolen truck from a rural residence near Landis. The vehicle was located a short distance from the residence by the owner. There are no suspects at this time.
- CN Police reported a railway crossing malfunction near Reford. Reported for information purposes.
- RCMP received a complaint of breach of recognizance but it was unfounded.
- Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in Wilkie. Members discovered the vehicle was stolen from Biggar. This matter is still under investigation.
- RCMP are investigating the theft and arson of a truck that was stolen from a residence and was later located north of Unity.
- There were also two traffic complaints.
Macklin RCMP
- RCMP received a report of a damaged rural fence. This matter is still under investigation.
- Police are investigating a break and enter at a business.
- Members received two complaints of theft of fuel from a local gas station. There are no suspects at this time.
- A 41 year old Macklin male was charged with Assault after RCMP received a complaint of assault.
- RCMP received two reports of theft from a motor vehicle. These matters are still under investigation.
- Members spoke to an individual regarding child welfare concerns.
- Police received a complaint of disturbing the peace. Reported for information purposes.
- RCMP received a report of trespassing but it was unfounded.
- There was also one false 911 call.
Persons with information about crimes being committed in the Unity, Wilkie, or Macklin areas are urged to call the Unity RCMP detachment at (306)228-6300; the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480; or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171.