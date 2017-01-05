Unity, Wilkie, Macklin RCMP Reports

Take Precautionary Measures When Visiting the Motherwell Reservoir As we are now well into the winter months, residents in west central Saskatchewan continue passing the time with activities outdoors (when the wind chill is bearable). One spot people in Kindersley…

New Adoption Regulations in Effect New adoption regulations came into effect on January 1st in Saskatchewan. The new regulations make it easier for adult adoptees and birth parents to find each other. The changes were announced in…

Kindersley Water Leak Information provided by the Town of Kindersley: A water leak occurred on 7th Avenue East in Kindersley on Wednesday, and has since been successfully repaired. Public Works were able to repair the…

Outlook Mayor Ross Derdall Looks Towards 2017 Ross Derdall was elected as Outlook's new Mayor back in October of 2016. Derdall has been looking at financials with the rest of the Outlook town council and will immediately begin planning the 2017…

Leader Mayor Craig Tondevold on the New Year The New Year is here and many are looking forward to what 2017 will bring. Leader's Mayor Craig Tondevold remembers a few of the major events that happened in this past year, "First of all, we had…

Sask. to Combine All Health Regions Into a Single Provincial Health Authority The government of Saskatchewan has announced that the province will consolidate all 12 health regions into a single health authority. The amalgamation of the provinces health regions was recommended…

School Zone Safety with Students Back in Session School buses and family vehicles are once again travelling the winter roads throughout the province. Children are crunching their boots into snow-filled schoolyards and sidewalks. Classes are back in…

Drew Tofin Big Band in Biggar Recap When presented with the opportunity to book the Drew Tofin Big Band for this past New Year's Eve, Denise Holt didn't blink. Holt booked the band almost a year ago, as they don't often get the chance…

Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert Weekly RCMP Report RCMP responded to the following calls for service in the towns of Eston, Kindersley, Kerrobert and Eatonia and the RM’s of Winslow, Mariposa, Heart’s Hill and Kindersley from 10:26 am on December…

Unity, Wilkie, Macklin RCMP Reports The Unity, Wilkie, and Mackin RCMP wishes everyone a Happy New Year in their latest RCMP Reports. Here are the RCMP reports from December 20th - January 2nd. Unity RCMP RCMP received a report of an…

Rosetown Mayor Adam Krieser looks back on 2016 and eyes 2017 2016 was a busy one in the province, with both provincial and municipal elections taking place. In Rosetown, residents elected a new Mayor, Adam Krieser, as well as 3 new faces to town council, as…

Gift Card Purchases in Saskatchewan The holidays are now over and people are back to reality with their routine schedules and work hours. As people reminisce about the time spent with family and friends over the break, they are also…

APAS Vice President Norm Hall Says Railways Did "OK" This Harvest The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan or APAS, Vice President Norm Hall was pleading his case to the federal government and to the railways in the summer, to be ready, if need be, to…

Sun West School Division is 3rd in MindShare Learning's Top 10 Newsmakers List in 2016 Sun West was presented with C21 Canada’s Leadership in 21st Century Learning and Innovation School System Award last March and as recognized as MindShare Learning’s top 3 Newsmaker of 2016. C21…