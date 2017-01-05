Leader Mayor Craig Tondevold on the New Year

The New Year is here and many are looking forward to what 2017 will bring.

Leader's Mayor Craig Tondevold remembers a few of the major events that happened in this past year, "First of all, we had been trying to get our integrated health facility a go ahead and we've been working on it for many many years. That happened finally in December. That go ahead became approved."

Construction Started on Leader Health Facility

Tondevold adds, "Another thing that happened in 2016, we lost our curling rink because of building deterioration."

Leader's Curling Rink Condemned

Tondevold notes these events will give the town something to look forward to in the new year. "The goal is to have the curling rink up and running and by fall of 2017. Of course there is the integrated facility construction to look forward to. And the rest is just routine town maintenance and just keep the town flowing."