Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert Weekly RCMP Report

RCMP responded to the following calls for service in the towns of Eston, Kindersley, Kerrobert and Eatonia and the RM’s of Winslow, Mariposa, Heart’s Hill and Kindersley from 10:26 am on December 28th to 7:31 am December 29th:

Notification to next of kin

Assist Canadian Border Agency

Mischief

Abandoned Vehicle

Mental Health Act

Collission

False Alarm

Missing Person

Traffic hazard

RCMP responded to the following calls for service in the towns of Kindersley, Kerrobert and Alsask and the RM’s of Winslow and Kindersley from 9:27 am on December 29th to 9:13 on December 30th:

- complaint of harassing text messages

- warning issued for speeding

- speeding ticket

- false alarm

- deer collision by Alsask

- deer collision east of Kindersley

- break and enter to another farm in the Dodsland area. To be determined if this is related to the previous calls.

- family dispute

- several LORAAS containers were hit by a vehicle, some time overnight, on several different streets in Rosedale and Kindersley. Most of the containers were damaged, with a few of them totally destroyed.

RCMP responded to 35 calls for service in Town of Kindersley, Town of Kerrobert, RM of Grandview, RM of Progress, RM of Kindersley, Alsask, Flaxcombe from 6:00 am on Friday December 30th to 6:00 am on Tuesday January 3rd.

- 911 hang up

- Animal call

- Assault X2

- Assistance to public X3

- Break and enter

- Domestic dispute

- Driving without due care and attention

- Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking X2

- Family relations act X3

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Mental health act

- Mischief X2

- Motor vehicle collision X3

- Motor vehicle collision- fatality

- Motor vehicle insurance coverage violation

- Speeding violations X9

- Driving complaint

- Theft under $5000- Shoplifting

- Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle

RCMP responded to 8 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, and the RM of Kindersley from 6:00 am on Tuesday January 3rd to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 4th.

8:46 a.m.- Well being check. Everything was okay.

10:57 a.m.- Assist public

11:58 a.m.- 911 hang up- residence attended everything was okay.

12:20 p.m.- False alarm

12:26 p.m.- Driving complaint.

5:58 p.m.- Traffic Collision- no injuries.

2017-01-04

2:56 a.m.- False Alarm