Outlook Mayor Ross Derdall Looks Towards 2017

Ross Derdall was elected as Outlook's new Mayor back in October of 2016.

Derdall has been looking at financials with the rest of the Outlook town council and will immediately begin planning the 2017 budget. Derdall said he didn't think the town of Outlook had any glaring issues or problems. Ross stated most of what needs to be looked at are just typical upkeep and maintenance.

Derdall stated getting the highway finished off that runs through town was one of the main issues that himself and town council were looking to resolve. Ross said there has been talks with the province, as it is a major trucking route but so far isn't privy as to what has gone on or been said so far, noting they'll find out soon one way or another. Derdall also had a little chuckle when he was thinking aloud about whether the province is going to be very keen on helping fund anything this year, with the recent news of the provincial deficit. Ross said it was going to be a tougher year, there's no question, and that most other communities throughout the province would be feeling the same pinch from finances.

Derdall also went on to talk about the desperate need for a new fire hall in Outlook and they were going to look into expanding their water supply as well. Ross cautioned immediately when mentioning these things that himself and town council would be treading lightly when it comes to massive capital projects, with the budgets as they are these days.

Ross also wanted to wish everyone a happy and prosperous new year!