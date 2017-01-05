Drew Tofin Big Band in Biggar Recap

When presented with the opportunity to book the Drew Tofin Big Band for this past New Year's Eve, Denise Holt didn't blink. Holt booked the band almost a year ago, as they don't often get the chance to book such performing acts like the Drew Tofin Big Band on New Year's Eve.

Drew Tofin in Biggar on NYE

Holt was very impressed with Drew and the rest of his big band and said she'd recommend them to another community in a heartbeat. Holt said they were very easy to work with, accommodating, easy going and of course, phenomenal musicians. Denise went on to say there was approximately just under 200 people in attendance for the big show. Holt also mentioned the dinner put on by the United Church beforehand was delectable and delicious.

The Big Band, led by Biggar's own Marc Holt.

Denise and Ross Holt's son, Marc played in the Big Band as the baritone saxophone player. She said her son mentioned just how well received and welcomed the band felt as they played throughout the evening.

The next show that the Biggar & District Arts Council is putting on is the Andino Suns at the Majestic Theatre on Friday the 13th in January.