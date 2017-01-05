Sask. to Combine All Health Regions Into a Single Provincial Health Authority

The government of Saskatchewan has announced that the province will consolidate all 12 health regions into a single health authority.



The amalgamation of the provinces health regions was recommended in a report released yesterday by the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel.



Health Minister and MLA Jim Reiter spoke about when the amalgamation is planned to happen.

“One Provincial Health Authority that is focused on better co-ordination of health services across the province will improve the quality of care patients receive,” Reiter continued. “It will also reduce administration and duplication across the health system."



Reiter expects the new health authority will come into being approximately in the fall of this year.



Each of the 12 health regions has a current CEO and the province has 62 vice-presidents.

The new authority will have clinical services such as laboratory and diagnostic imaging, the planning, dispatch and delivery of EMS, consolidated administrative support, and a single Board of Directors.



A smooth transition is the Saskatchewan government’s priority, and for patients to receive better care throughout the province.