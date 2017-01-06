Take Precautionary Measures When Visiting the Motherwell Reservoir

As we are now well into the winter months, residents in west central Saskatchewan continue passing the time with activities outdoors (when the wind chill is bearable).

One spot people in Kindersley may consider visiting this winter is the Motherwell Reservoir. It offers picturesque scenery on a looping trail around the park.

Although, town staff are advising residents to follow safety measures before proceeding with their activities near the site.

A 3 km trail loops around the reservoir site.

The danger of thin ice conditions exists for the reservoir every winter as constant water movement can potentially create shifts in the ice. Park staff along with town administration work together during the winter months in assuring the ice is thick enough for safe use. Administration will then notify the public by posting a notice on the town's website when they can guarantee the ice is safe for public use.

Residents should always check for these notices prior to engaging in outdoor activites on the frozen surface such as tobogganing. When access to the ice is permitted, tobogganers are asked to restrict their activity to the northeast corner of the reservoir near the parking lot off McEwen Drive. This allows for increased accessibility and visibility in an emergency situation.

Motorized vehicles including snowmobiles are not permitted to drive on the reservoir's ice on any occasion.