New Adoption Regulations in Effect

New adoption regulations came into effect on January 1st in Saskatchewan. The new regulations make it easier for adult adoptees and birth parents to find each other.

The changes were announced in Febuary, 2016 to provide notice to those involved in the 37,000 adoptions that have occurred in Saskatchewan since 1922.

“Adoptees, their adoptive families and their birth families have been asking for us to improve access to birth registration information,” Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “These changes will help support individuals involved in an adoption in learning more about their history, and even potentially strengthening their connections to their culture and birth family, if this is something they wish to move forward with.”

One of the most significant changes is the removal of required consent from both parties to access birth registration information. Adult adoptees will no longer need consent of their birth parent to find out their birth name, the names of their parents and the name and location of the hospital they were born in.

Parents and adoptees who do not wish to be identified will be able to opt out. Adoptees and birth parents can veto the release of their birth registration information, so identifying information like their name won't be released, but other information such as the hospital name and location of birth will be.

As of the end of December, there has been 84 vetoes from birth mothers, 3 vetoes from birth fathers and 29 adoptee vetoes.

All adult adoptees and birth parents are encouraged to call 1-800-667-7539 or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/adoptionrecords to learn more about the new regulatory changes that improve access to birth registration information. It's not to late to apply for birth registration information or file a contact preference or veto.