Unity Mayor, Ben Weber Looks Forward to 2017 and Refects on 2016

Ben Weber has been the mayor of Unity since winning the vote against Slyvia Maljan back in October.

Weber caught up with us recently to reflect back on 2016.

"I guess this year, it seemed that we did have a fair focus on some of the basic infrastructure improvements, we did invest a fair bit in things like water line replacement, certainly the sewage lagoon capacity upgrading, you know -- paving of streets and that sort of thing. So it was that kind of a year, trying to divert a little more of the resources to long term maintenance of the infrastructure."

When looking back on the past year, Weber says there was no one project that really stood out to him, as he was more focused on the big picture.

"I don't think there's going to be or has been at any point one major item facing us." Said Weber, "Resources we know are tighter, we know the economy's downturn has impacted us a little bit here, but our challenged is just to now upgrade all of our capacities, whether they're in recreational or whether they're in basic infrastructure."

One of the councils concerns last year was setting up a sound plan to deal with the town's crumbling infrastructure, something Weber says should be fully implemented in 2017.

"We're off to a good start in that last year we did probably the most comprehensive asset management approach. I think it's always been done by municipalities -- you know -- the issue of long range planning, but not really formalized to the extent that it needed to be. Personally I want to see us stick to a rigid plan and basically go from there, it just has to be run like a good solid predictable business."

Another things Weber says town officials have been working and will continue to work on in 2017, is keeping in touch with the community.

"We are always attempting to find ways to communicate with residents -- and that's not always easy to do -- and we do the best we can. By working together and by cooperating with one another, we can determine what it is that your community wants and what it needs, and we can make it happen -- if we're on the same page and that's why we work towards a common goal. I think that's what it takes, just understanding one another and communicating."