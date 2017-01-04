Kindersley Water Leak

Information provided by the Town of Kindersley:



A water leak occurred on 7th Avenue East in Kindersley on Wednesday, and has since been successfully repaired.



Public Works were able to repair the leak live so no precautionary water advisory measures are required, and no disruption to water service was incurred during the repair.



Public Works employees have begun to backfill the site.



Residents of the even numbered side of 7th Avenue East and the 800 block of Main Street were originally warned that a water service disruption may occur if repairs to the water leak were not able to be completed live.