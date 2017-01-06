Lauren Sauser from Eston, 1 of 4 Finalists from Saskatchewan for Prestigious Scholarship

Lauren Sauser, from Eston, is a finalist for the prestigious Loran Scholarship.

Lauren Sauser is a grade 12 student at Eston Composite School. Lauren applied for the prestigious Loran Scholarship, along with over 4,400 other applicants from across Canada. The selection of a Loran Scholar is unique in its attention to a young person’s character. The Loran Scholarship committee believes that integrity, courage, grit and personal autonomy are better indicators of overall potential than standard academic measures. To discover these traits, the committee administers the most comprehensive and thorough scholarship selection process in Canada.

Sauser was recently informed by the scholarship committee that she was shortlisted for one of the scholarships. 400 were short listed by the committee, who then conduct Skype interviews, and then whittle it down further from there. Tenable at 25 partner universities, the Loran Award is valued at $100,000 over four years, including mentorship, funding for summer internships and participation in an extensive network of past and present scholars. This year, the committee is offering up to 32 Loran Awards. In addition, they will grant up to 94 finalist and provincial awards ($2,000 or $3,000 each) to promising candidates.

